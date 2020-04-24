Jackson’s mayor discusses the city’s response to COVID-19

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Mayor Chokwe Lumumba discusses whether he will extend the City’s April 30th Stay-at-Home Order.
The Mayor also tells us how the city is doing so far in handling the coronavirus crisis.
The City of Jackson has purchased test kits for COVID-19 and is now tracking the illness and looking for hot spots. Data is still being collected.
“This data is not only important in terms of point of contact care, identifying what the hot spots are on the map and dedicating our resources, and committing our resources to those areas that are most vulnerable," said Mayor Lumumba.
The Mayor explains why Jackson is important in the battle against COVID-19 in Mississippi, especially since Hinds County has had more coronavirus cases than anywhere else in the state.
Mayor Lumumba said, “Jackson is important not only because we’re the most densely populated city in the state and the Capital City, we’re important because we’re the Capital of healthcare. And so that means that the decisions we make more than just affect our residents, it affects all of those people that are coming to Jackson for healthcare services.”
Mayor Lumumba has said police officers have had to break up gatherings of more than 10 people. He says there is progress, but the city will take action when the Stay-At-Home order is violated.
“That has drastically decreased, the circumstances of it, and more important, you know, is that we take some personal responsibility in this effort. Our law enforcement, the officers will be out issuing citations where they find people,” Mayor Lumumba said.
To help maintain social distancing the city has taken other steps to provide shelter for those who need it.
“While testing is important our testing must lead to action. And so that is why we have the symptom collector, that is why we have also purchased hotel rooms for those individuals who need space to quarantine themselves,” said the mayor.
We also asked Mayor Lumumba if he will extend the city’s Stay-At-Home order set to end April 30th. He says decisions are made with businesses that are struggling in mind.
Mayor Lumumba said, "I intend to look at the data, I intend to speak with the experts and I want to remove my own personal feelings and thoughts out of the equation and make it a decision based on information. My concern is the health and safety of individuals."
Mayor Lumumba says the city has set up a hotline for citizens during the coronavirus outbreak. If you have questions or need information, call 601-586-3067 or 1-866-375-2819.
Friday, Mayor Lumumba will announce a Mental Health Warm Line to help those dealing with emotional distress. A news conference is scheduled at the City Hall Garden, Friday at 12:30 p.m.
