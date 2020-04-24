Hattiesburg man accused of shooting family member with pellet gun

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man has been charged with aggravated assault after being accused of shooting a family member with a pellet gun.
Hattiesburg police arrested 56-year-old Gregory Lewis Friday after responding to a report of an injured person in the 300 block of Scooba Street around 2 p.m.
According to police, officers were told the victim had been shot with a pellet gun in the 300 block of J.C. Killingsworth. The victim’s injuries were not life-threatening.
Lewis was taken into custody at the scene and later booked in the Forrest County Jail.
Police said Lewis was involved in an argument with the victim the night before.
