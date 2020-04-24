First Alert Forecast: warm, quiet Friday; few storms possible overnight

FRIDAY: A quiet day expected with a mostly sunny skies across the region as a weak area of high pressure nudges over Mississippi. Highs will work their way into the lower 80s. Another quick moving system will move across the region Friday night – bringing another risk for showers and storms. Severe weather looks low, but not zero – generally north of I-20, mainly from gusty winds and hail potential. Lows will drop into the upper 50s and lower 60s.
WEEKEND PLANNER: A lingering morning shower may sneak past Saturday, but generally – expect a breezy day with sunshine becoming more prevalent in the skies. Highs will still manage the middle to upper 70s in the wake of the overnight front. A few cool nights in the 50s for most during the week as an upper trough carves out a section of seasonable air over the region. More sunshine on Sunday will bring highs into the lower to middle 70s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Quiet start to the work week with highs in the upper 70s Monday, though moisture will begin to steam back into the area for Tuesday and Wednesday as another system approaches the area. Expect highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s, though shower and storm chances will move in, exiting by Wednesday afternoon. High pressure wins out again through the latter half of the week amid sunshine and highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.