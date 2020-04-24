First Alert Forecast: warm, quiet Friday; few storms possible overnight

WEEKEND PLANNER: A lingering morning shower may sneak past Saturday, but generally – expect a breezy day with sunshine becoming more prevalent in the skies. Highs will still manage the middle to upper 70s in the wake of the overnight front. A few cool nights in the 50s for most during the week as an upper trough carves out a section of seasonable air over the region. More sunshine on Sunday will bring highs into the lower to middle 70s.