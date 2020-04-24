Consider This: Be smart with reopening

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you’re like me, for the past several weeks every day seems like I’m living the movie Groundhog Day. I am ready to get back to some sort of normal. But, as much as I want every business to open, every canceled event to happen, the cases of COVID 19 to dramatically decline, and no more deaths, I also know if all of us are not smart in returning to our new normal we could find ourselves in a situation much worse than what we are experiencing now.