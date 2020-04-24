Consider This: Be smart with reopening

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you’re like me, for the past several weeks every day seems like I’m living the movie Groundhog Day. I am ready to get back to some sort of normal. But, as much as I want every business to open, every canceled event to happen, the cases of COVID 19 to dramatically decline, and no more deaths, I also know if all of us are not smart in returning to our new normal we could find ourselves in a situation much worse than what we are experiencing now.
Governor Reeves will most likely not extend the shelter-in-place order in its entirety next week, but instead implement a plan for a strategic, gradual return.
“We were slower than most intentionally and I would argue correctly so in putting the shelter-in-place order in effect," Reeves said. "And we put measures throughout that process which eased us into it. And I think you will see over the next 2 to 3 to 4 weeks are measures that will incrementally get us out of it.”
It’s up to all of us to follow those orders. As much as all of us want this to be over, we must continue to follow safe distancing, wear masks, wash our hands and methodically transition back to normal. A few more weeks of inconvenience is much better than a second wave of this mess that could be worse than the first. Be Smart. Be Safe. Have some common sense. Let’s transition out in a way that ensures we never have to transition back.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.