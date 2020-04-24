City offers ‘Warm Line’ to assist residents with mental health issues

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Many people have been sheltered in place for weeks.
Some are living alone which can take a toll on their well being. Those living in the Capitol City now have a new tool to deal with the mental health issues they may be facing.
The stresses and pressures of COVID-19 are being addressed by the City of Jackson with help for residents through the launch of the ‘Warm Line.’
It will help citizens dealing with mental health issues.
Mayor Chokwe Lumumba said suicides and domestic violence cases have increased since the coronavirus outbreak in the city.
“Having someone there to talk to aids in the process that we can not only hear them out and connect them with the experts that they need to be connected to, but we can also connect them to the resources that they need as well,” said Lumumba.
Mental health professionals, pastors and churches will offer their services to residents feeling depressed, overwhelmed and anxious.
Licensed clinical social worker Melissa Wilkes Donahue is Director of Baptist Medical Center's Concern Program.
She says depression and thoughts of suicide are normal in these circumstances, but the solution is seeking help.
“A lot of times people think if they are experiencing mental health symptoms it makes them a weaker person,” said Donahue. “No, it makes you human. There’s a lot of people going through it. So, really, the weakness would be if you take the easy way out and don’t reach out to somebody."
Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham Stewart reports four suicides in the county since March first. It was the same number during that time last year.
She recorded eight during that same time period in 2018.
The City of Jackson’s Warm Line number is 601-586-3073. It is available Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
