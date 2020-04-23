The unemployed find work in high demand delivery industry

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - More and more people are out of work as COVID-19 continues its grip on the state and nation.
But some industries are hiring! There is a need for workers from cashiers to delivery drivers.
Joseph Garza found himself suddenly unemployed as manager of a Jackson restaurant when take out orders began to dwindle.
"Very nervous, very scared, it's not a good feeling at all to have this happen to us," said Garza.
After frantically worrying about paying his bills, he found work.
“After about a week-and-a-half I started feeling like we’re just gonna stay closed for the next few months,” said the 23-year-old. " And then I remembered Surin was doing Waitr orders already."
With more people sheltering in place, the demand for food deliveries have increased.
Nearly 31,000 Mississippians filed unemployment claims in the week ending March 28th. Claims for unemployment during the COVID-19 outbreak have overwhelmed the system.
During the first two weeks of March, claims rose 1,700 percent.
But Garza believes there is some hope to tide people over in the delivery industry.
“That transition, I will say, it’s nice to pick your own schedule as you go and the one person that I have to look out for is myself, just make sure that all the orders are correct and they’re on time,” added the new driver.
Garza said he and other drivers make customer service a priority, keeping in touch with the caller because in these hard times they depend heavily on tips.
