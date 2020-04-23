Thursday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Nicer weather is moving in right now and in we can expect partly cloudy skies tonight with lows in the 50s by morning. Breezy conditions will also subside. Friday looks to be a beautiful day as well with highs in the lower 80s and partly sunny skies. While there may be a few showers or thunderstorms at night into early Saturday morning, severe weather is unlikely. Saturday and Sunday look very nice with highs reaching the middle and upper 70s with lower humidity. Expect sunny skies and the next threat of any rough weather will head our way Tuesday and Wednesday. Showers and thunderstorms will arrive later Tuesday and while there is a severe threat at this point, it’s not certain. Expect westerly winds at 5mph tonight and southerly winds at the same speeds Friday. Average high is 78 and the average low is 54. Sunrise is 6:20am and the sunset is 7:37pm.