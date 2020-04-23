Sewer line break on Bell Street creates big obstacle for Jackson residents

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The cones and caution tape were put in place around the hole Thursday morning. However, neighbors said the hole has been growing for over a year.
It’s taking over a large part of Bell Street in Jackson.
Eddie Carson was visiting his uncle Thursday, who lives right in front of the hole.
“Seven days a week I’m here. Checking on my uncle because he in a wheel chair. And it’s hard for me to get him in and out of here, cause I have to bring him down that ramp," said Carson.
The City of Jackson said the hole was caused by a broken, gushing sewer line.
Carson said he is concerned for anyone that gets near it: “That is dangerous. Not only for your health but for people walking through the neighborhood. You could really hurt yourself or someone could drive up in there. That’s almost deep enough to hide a car."
”I bet you can’t drive nowhere in Eastover out there, nowhere in the big neighborhoods and find anything like this," Carson continued.
City Engineer Charles Williams said a budget and contract to repair the line were approved in March.
“We’ve been trying to get started on it, we’ve had some issues with material delivery until that’s kind of delay the process COVID-19. If the residents could just bare with us for a bit longer through this process, we are going to get it done," said Williams.
