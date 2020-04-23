Ridgeland police officer recognized by city after saving man from burning car

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - One of Ridgeland’s finest is being rewarded after rescuing a man from a burning car.
The incident happened the last week of February on I-220 near Hanging Moss Road.
After a two-vehicle accident at that location, one of the vehicles caught on fire.
Officer Victor Andrew’s responded to the scene and noticed that the driver of the burning vehicle was trapped inside.
Andrew’s ran to the car, drug the man from the vehicle and helped extinguish his burning clothes.
According to Chief John Neal’s, the victim was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation but was released with no major injuries.
Andrew’s has now been recognized for his bravery and has been selected as ‘Officer of the Month’ for March 2020.
“Due to Officer Andrew’s quick response and disregard for his own safety, the life of another human being was saved,” read a post from the City of Ridgeland’s Facebook page.
The post continued, saying, “His actions are considered heroic and deserving of being selected as Officer of the Month. Congratulations, Officer Andrews!”
