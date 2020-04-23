Police: Woman threatened to blow kids’ heads off for bothering her dog

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Believing a group of kids was bothering her dog, police say a Paragould woman pulled out a gun and threatened to “blow their heads off.”
The alleged incident happened Saturday, April 18, on Pecan Grove, according to the probable cause affidavit.
A woman claimed her daughter and four other children were playing outside when the suspect, 55-year-old Leslie Bates, came out and yelled at the children for “bothering her dog.”
According to the victim, Bates pulled out a small silver handgun and “threatened to blow their heads off.”
Police interviewed three of the children who reportedly gave “credible statements,” and were able to describe the weapon.
On Tuesday, April 21, police contacted Bates who admitted to coming outside with the gun, the affidavit said.
A judge found probable cause to charge Bates with aggravated assault and terroristic threatening.
She’s being held at the Greene County Detention Center in lieu of a $10,000 cash-only bond.
The judge also issued her a no-contact order with any of the alleged victims.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.