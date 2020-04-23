Many Southern Pine customers affected by power outage from severe weather

Outage areas from Southern Pine Electric (Source: Southern Pine Electric)
By Justin Dixon | April 23, 2020 at 9:09 AM CDT - Updated April 23 at 9:13 AM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The severe weather from late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning has caused power outages throughout multiple areas in the state.

According to a statement from Southern Pine Electric Company, there are currently over 11,400 members without power as of 8:00 a.m. today.

Southern Pine said that crews are actively working on restoration efforts.

A breakdown of counties affected are below:

Copiah County - 3794

Covington County - 1844

Jasper County - 133

Jefferson Davis County - 1197

Lawrence County - 592

Lincoln County - 15

Newton County - 39

Rankin County - 1034

Scott County - 15

Simpson County - 2481

Smith County - 310

The company has asked that customers follow these safety guidelines:

  • Do not stack debris on downed power lines.
  • Use extreme care when passing crews and slow your speed. Pullover as far as you safely can.
  • Stay away from our crews by maintaining all social distancing guidelines.
  • Do not go near downed power lines.

If you need additional information, please visit the Southern Pine Electric Facebook page or email info@southernpine.coop.

