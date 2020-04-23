Many Southern Pine customers affected by power outage from severe weather

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The severe weather from late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning has caused power outages throughout multiple areas in the state.
According to a statement from Southern Pine Electric Company, there are currently over 11,400 members without power as of 8:00 a.m. today.
Southern Pine said that crews are actively working on restoration efforts.
A breakdown of counties affected are below:
Copiah County - 3794
Covington County - 1844
Jasper County - 133
Jefferson Davis County - 1197
Lawrence County - 592
Lincoln County - 15
Newton County - 39
Rankin County - 1034
Scott County - 15
Simpson County - 2481
Smith County - 310
The company has asked that customers follow these safety guidelines:
- Do not stack debris on downed power lines.
- Use extreme care when passing crews and slow your speed. Pullover as far as you safely can.
- Stay away from our crews by maintaining all social distancing guidelines.
- Do not go near downed power lines.
If you need additional information, please visit the Southern Pine Electric Facebook page or email info@southernpine.coop.
