Jackson police searching for runaway teenager

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police Department is asking for help as they search for a runaway teenager.
Sixteen-year-old Shania Bassett has been missing since April 14 of this year. She was last seen on Woodacre Road. She is described as five-feet-four inches tall with black hair, weighing 150 pounds.
At the time of her disappearance, she was wearing a blue jacket, blue pants, and blue/pink shoes.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of this missing person is advised to call Detective Sharon Jordan at 601-960-2328, 601-213-6154, or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS.
