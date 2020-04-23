Inmate serving 15 years dies in Parchman prison hospital

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An inmate in prison since 2014 for three crimes died Thursday at the hospital at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman.
Linnon McClendon, 72, MDOC #34228, was serving 15 years for nonresidential burglary, three counts of aggravated assault on a police officer and fleeing law enforcement.
All of these were committed on Sept. 7, 2013 in Yazoo County.
He was sentenced Aug. 12, 2014.
Sunflower County Coroner Heather Burton said McClendon’s medical condition was declining likely because of age and there were no signs of trauma to his body.
The cause and the manner of death are pending the results of an autopsy.
