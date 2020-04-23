'He is a HERO’: Natchez paramedic dies from COVID-19

David made that prayer and that decision as he took his last call on this earth. He didn’t know (none of us do) that this was the one. The last one. He did what he knew how to do. He went to his unit, helped his partner navigate roads and traffic, and stepped out to provide care to someone in their darkest hour. Someone that was laying and waiting for a giant, a saint, a hero, or maybe….just maybe…. a Paramedic that despite his own fear still made the response.