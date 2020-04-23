First Alert Forecast: storms exit, turning quieter

THURSDAY: The ALERT DAY will continue through the early morning as storms move east of the area – the severe risk should end around sunrise. A few storms may still be possible during the afternoon hours as highs rebound into the 70s to near 80. Skies will clear after sunset with lows dropping into the upper 50s and lower 60s.
FRIDAY: A quiet day expected with a mostly sunny skies across the region as a weak area of high pressure nudges over Mississippi. Highs will work their way into the lower 80s. Another quick moving system will move across the region Friday night – bringing another risk for showers and storms. Severe weather looks low, but not zero – generally north of I-20.
EXTENDED FORECAST: In the wake Friday night’s system, we’ll trend cooler Saturday and Sunday amid mostly sunny skies through the weekend. Expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the 70s. Early next week will remain quiet though chances for rain and storms emerge again by late Tuesday into Wednesday.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
