5.153 cases of coronavirus identified by Miss. Dept. of Health; 201 deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 5,153.
The Mississippi Department of Health confirmed 259 new cases and 8 new deaths on Tuesday morning. So far, 201 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.
The amount of people tested in the state totals 53,835 as of April 21. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.
There’s also 515 reported outbreaks in long-term care facilities in the state.
The number of cases per county are (as of April 22):
- Adams – 101; 7 deaths
- Alcorn - 8
- Amite - 24; 1 death
- Attala – 62
- Benton - 9
- Bolivar – 89; 7 deaths
- Calhoun - 43; 2 deaths
- Carroll - 15; 1 death
- Chickasaw – 52; 4 deaths
- Choctaw - 15; 1 death
- Claiborne - 12
- Clarke - 37; 3 deaths
- Clay – 28; 2 death
- Coahoma – 53; 2 deaths
- Copiah – 53; 1 death
- Covington - 40
- DeSoto – 252; 4 deaths
- Forrest – 164; 6 deaths
- Franklin – 17
- George – 10; 1 death
- Greene - 4
- Grenada – 27
- Hancock – 55; 5 deaths
- Harrison – 152; 6 deaths
- Hinds – 383; 6 deaths
- Holmes – 83; 5 deaths
- Humphreys – 14; 3 deaths
- Itawamba – 30; 1 death
- Jackson – 228; 6 deaths
- Jasper - 27; 1 death
- Jefferson - 5
- Jefferson Davis - 13; 1 death
- Jones – 94
- Kemper - 27
- Lafayette – 81; 3 deaths
- Lamar – 79; 2 deaths
- Lauderdale - 249; 18 deaths
- Lawrence – 25
- Leake – 118; 1 death
- Lee – 66; 4 deaths
- Leflore – 119; 13 deaths
- Lincoln – 125; 7 deaths
- Lowndes – 36; 1 death
- Madison – 165; 4 deaths
- Marion – 53; 4 deaths
- Marshall – 40; 2 deaths
- Monroe – 109; 9 deaths
- Montgomery – 16; 1 death
- Neshoba - 102; 2 deaths
- Newton - 45
- Noxubee - 29
- Oktibbeha – 45; 3 deaths
- Panola – 38; 2 deaths
- Pearl River – 142; 11 deaths
- Perry – 23; 1 death
- Pike – 126; 3 deaths
- Pontotoc – 18; 2 deaths
- Prentiss - 29
- Quitman - 14
- Rankin – 153; 4 deaths
- Scott – 177
- Sharkey - 4
- Simpson – 33
- Smith – 53; 3 deaths
- Stone - 22
- Sunflower – 51; 2 deaths
- Tallahatchie – 9; 1 death
- Tate – 35
- Tippah – 49; 7 deaths
- Tishomingo - 5
- Tunica – 34; 1 death
- Union – 14; 1 death
- Walthall – 27
- Warren - 32; 2 deaths
- Washington – 71; 3 deaths
- Wayne - 17
- Webster – 16; 1 death
- Wilkinson – 65; 6 deaths
- Winston – 37
- Yalobusha - 17
- Yazoo – 110; 1 death
Twenty-seven percent of those who tested positive have been hospitalized, as of April 19.
On March 19, the first in-state death from the virus was reported of a man from Hancock County. On March 25, a second death was reported from a man in Holmes County.
Louisiana health officials said a man from Woodville died in a Baton Rouge hospital on March 21.
A fourth death was reported by MSDH in Webster County on March 25.
A fifth death was reported in Tunica County on March 25. It was a female around 75-80 who died in a long-term care facility.
The sixth death was a man in Rankin County between 80 and 85 years old.
Mississippi Department of Health has a hotline open 24 hours, 7 days a week for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.
The list of facilities that will be testing starting on Monday, March 23rd, is as follows:
Forrest General Hospital – Hattiesburg
Hattiesburg Clinic – Hattiesburg
Gulfport Memorial Hospital – Gulfport
St. Dominic Hospital – Jackson
Itawamba/Med Plus Urgent Care – Fulton
Lee/Med Plus Urgent Care – Tupelo
Memorial Drinkwater Internal Medicine Walk-In Clinic – Bay St. Louis
Memorial Long Beach Walk-In Clinic – Long Beach
Memorial Physician Walk-In Clinics – Walmart – Biloxi
Memorial Primary Care Cedar Lake – Biloxi
Memorial Stone County Medical Center – Wiggins
Memorial Surgery Center of Ocean Springs – Ocean Springs
Neshoba General Hospital – Philadelphia
North Mississippi Medical Center – Tupelo
Singing River Health System Clinics – Ocean Springs
Singing River Health System Clinics – Pascagoula
Singing River Health System Clinics – Hurley
Singing River Health System Clinics – Vancleave
Singing River Health System Clinics – Woolmarket
