Buy your 2020 St. Jude Dream Home ticket Thursday for a chance to win the Early Bird Prize!

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Thursday, April 23, is deadline day for the 2020 St. Jude Dream Home Early Bird Prize!
Call 1-800-371-6789 or visit dreamhome.org to make sure you get a ticket. There are fewer than 3,000 tickets left!
As we deal with shelter-in-place orders and concerns over health and well-being, this is an uncertain time for everyone right now. But one thing we all want to do is save lives, and that’s what the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital does every day for children with cancer and other chronic illnesses.
The Early Bird Prize is a 7-night all-inclusive vacation for two at any Secrets Resort and Spa, courtesy of The Garland Group, Re/Max Alliance. The vacation is worth $10,000, and it’s good for one year.
Re/Max Alliance is a real estate company that serves the central Mississippi area with offices near the Reservoir. The owner, Lee Garland, says he’s proud to be a first-time sponsor of the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway, and he hopes everyone has a spirit to support the tremendous service St. Jude provides for families.
“To be able to give back and know that you’re giving relief to the kids and families here locally is very important to me,” he says. “Buy your ticket early. It sells out. It has sold out the past few years in a row. There’s only a certain number of tickets.”
The 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom house is under construction right now in The Town of Lost Rabbit in Madison. Built by Crosstown Builders and Deep South Custom Homes, the home is worth more than $600,000.
