With an uptick in unemployment food pantry use increasing in metro area

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The coronavirus outbreak is forcing many people here in the metro area to do something they never thought they’d have to do. That’s seeking help with food for themselves and their families.
It’s a reality food pantries are seeing on an almost daily basis.
The Good Samaritan Center on Millsaps Avenue in Jackson has been helping those in need since 1972, but the private, non-profit social service agency is seeing a dramatic boom in business lately...because of the coronavirus crisis.
Kristian Stevens said, “Most definitely. There’s been a lot of foot traffic definitely with people that have, like you said, that have not gotten services here. Just everything that’s going on with them has been awful. It’s been unfortunate for everyone who lose jobs, being furloughed, laid off..been getting a lot of foot traffic like that lately.”
Asked if it is the first time she’d reached out to The Good Samaritan Center, Letha Goodman said, “Oh yes, I’ve never utilized their services before.”
Many of them are first-timers like Letha Goodman. She was manager of a Supercuts Hair Salon for almost seven years until March 24th when the franchise owner decided it was time to shut down..
“I learned about the Good Samaritan Center, I knew they were in the neighborhood but about the food program because, one day they was just in the neigborhood going from door to door passing out fresh vegetables and that’s when the young lady let me know, hey if you’re in need of anything, just come down the street and we’ll get you taken care of.”, said Goodman.
Kristian Stevens said many of the newcomers are embarrassed to be here.
“You hear a lot of them say, I don’t normally ask for help. I’m normally the person to get out and work everyday so I can also understand that it’s highly draining and overwhelming that is to not be able to care for your family.” said Stevens.
Someone recently contacted the center about a need at a nearby senior living facility, so now, Good Samaritan Center volunteers are helping senior citizens at the Golden Key Apartments. Some of the residents unable or simply too afraid to go shopping...
Kristian Stevens said, “So, we’ve done everything with them.over the phone whether it be doing intake with them, SNAP applications, things like that to make sure they’re getting everything they need.”
Letha Goodman said being without a job is a strain, emotionally and mentally, but she’s thankful for the Good Samaritans in her neighborhood.
