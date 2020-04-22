Wednesday night weather forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An alert day for overnight tonight. Strong storms in Louisiana may become severe overnight as they move through our area. This could cause damaging wind and some tornadoes. The threat picks up after 10pm and decreases by morning. There is a slight chance for showers and a few thunderstorms this evening with small hail and gusty wind, but the severe threat appears low until later on tonight, when it increases. We are under a slight or enhanced risk of severe weather until about 8 or 9am. Thereafter, expect a weakening trend. Thursday and Friday will actually turn out to be nice days, until Friday night and Saturday, when another weather system may impact our area. The issue becomes rainfall and tonight could give us an inch or two and Friday night could add to that by another inch or two. The problem is when we receive any more than that. Flash flooding is a concern and some severe weather as well. If we receive several inches of rain between now and next week, this could lead to longer term flash flooding concerns, especially when it comes to river flooding. Average high this time of year is 77 and the average low is 54. South wind at 20mph, gusting to 30mph tonight and much higher in thunderstorms. Winds will be the same speeds on Thursday, just veering from more of a westerly direction before calming down in the afternoon. Sunrise is 6:22am and the sunset is 7:36pm.