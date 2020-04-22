Surviving Motherhood: When coronavirus crashes your birthplan

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Expectant mothers typically have a birth plan in place. It details (in a perfect world) how your delivery will go, what meds you will use, and who will be in the room when you give birth. The coronavirus changed all of that.
Fox40 News spoke with an amazing new mom whose whole birth plan went out the door thanks to coronavirus.
Katy says, “so we had all these plans... and it just didn’t work out.”
Today, Katy Goza looks amazing and rested and glowing. But two weeks ago, in the moments before her son Beckham was born, that was not the case.
Coronavirus took her birth plan and threw it out the window.
She says, “My husband took me to one of my appointments and originally they were letting you bring one person and then they stopped that... I was like... ‘Wait. He’s going to be able to be going in with me right?’ I was gonna have my mom and my husband in there, and like we had planned for her to cut the umbilical chord... cause my husband didn’t want to do that.. he’s real squeemish."
Katy went into labor early and changed plans... coronavirus... and hormones took their toll.
She says, “I cried a lot... and prayed a lot and knew that at least I would have my husband there and I really liked my doctor.”
After about 12 hours of labor... Beckham Elliot Goza was born. He wouldn’t meet his grandparents or aunt for several more days and even now they keep their distance. Even time with dad is limited.
Katy says, “My husband is essential and he still works so I’m like come home, strip naked take a shower, don’t touch him, wash your hands.“
But the family says they are blessed and happy and surviving.
Katy says she has to credit her amazing doctors and nurses for helping her through the delivery... and of course her husband.
She’s enjoying the time at home... but like all of us still has fear when going to places to like grocery stores and other big box stores.
