5 year old Queenyana Davis and 11 year old Jordan McCoy were killed 10 days apart

Mayor says Jackson Police are making progress in the investigations of the murders of two children
Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba says he is looking forward to JPD making arrests in the cases. (Source: WLBT)
By Maggie Wade | April 22, 2020 at 10:59 PM CDT - Updated April 22 at 11:00 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - No arrests have been made in the murders of two children in Jackson, but there appears to be progress in both cases.

In his One On One interview Wednesday, Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said losing two children to violence is especially heartbreaking and investigators are working diligently to find those responsible.

Jordan McCoy's home was riddled with bullets from a high powered rifle. (Source: Family)

11 year old Jordan McCoy was sleeping in his bedroom at the Berwood Apartments when he was shot and killed earlier this month. 5 year old Queenyana Davis was shot and killed 10 days later while visiting at the Wood Village Apartments. Three adults were also wounded. The mayor says he is limited in what he can release about the vicious crimes.

Three adults were injured, Queenyana Davis died at a local hospital. (Source: WLBT)

Mayor Lumumba said, “I will say that there are some very promising leads that have surfaced and I have confidence that our Police Department will be able to wrap up this investigation in a short span of time. And I’m looking forward to them being able to do so.”

Police say Jordan McCoy’s home was riddled with bullets from a high powered rifle that penetrated the walls. Queenyana Davis was shot when bullets sprayed buildings L and M at the Wood Village Apartments.

