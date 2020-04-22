Mayor says Jackson Police are making progress in the investigations of the murders of two children

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - No arrests have been made in the murders of two children in Jackson, but there appears to be progress in both cases.
In his One On One interview Wednesday, Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said losing two children to violence is especially heartbreaking and investigators are working diligently to find those responsible.
11 year old Jordan McCoy was sleeping in his bedroom at the Berwood Apartments when he was shot and killed earlier this month. 5 year old Queenyana Davis was shot and killed 10 days later while visiting at the Wood Village Apartments. Three adults were also wounded. The mayor says he is limited in what he can release about the vicious crimes.
Mayor Lumumba said, “I will say that there are some very promising leads that have surfaced and I have confidence that our Police Department will be able to wrap up this investigation in a short span of time. And I’m looking forward to them being able to do so.”
Police say Jordan McCoy’s home was riddled with bullets from a high powered rifle that penetrated the walls. Queenyana Davis was shot when bullets sprayed buildings L and M at the Wood Village Apartments.
