Local small business owners uncertain of future after COVID-19

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hundreds of small essential businesses are doing their best to stay open and keep employees on the payroll.
Many closed shop but worked hard to reopen. Now they are not sure how they will operate post coronavirus.
“What happened when we had to close down, it was like falling off of a cliff,” said restauratuer Jeff Good.
The Jackson business owner was forced to shut down his three operations the week of March 17th during the onset of the COVID-19 outbreak.
It was a heart wrenching move that also took a financial toll for many small businesses.
“We let everyone go on our entire staff,” said Good. “I had 174 employees that I had to write the hardest letter of my life to tell them we’re gonna have to left them go. The reason we did that? We knew federal and state support was coming."
Broadstreet and Bravo have reopened. Sal and Mookie’s re-opened just Tuesday night. All offer curbside service and follow CDC guidelines.
They have been able to rehire 50 employees, but they took a 70 to 75 percent cut during the closure.
Many businesses are uncertain of the future in life after the coronavirus.
“Everyone’s calling me. My brothers and sisters in the industry and each day we take it one day at a time,” added the restaurant owner. “I think most businesses right now, most families are taking this one day at a time."
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.