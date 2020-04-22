Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-GOING IT ALONE
Southern states largely go it alone in reopening decisions
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Governors in 17 states have committed to regional coordination to reopen their economies during the coronavirus outbreak. But none are in the South, where leaders are going it alone, just as they did in imposing restrictions. As questions about when and how to ease virus-control measures becomes increasingly politically charged, governors in the Deep South have resisted any appearance of synchronization, instead driving home their message that each state must make its own decision. The lack of regional coordination raises concerns that a loosening in one state could lead to a spike in cases in another. But agreement would be difficult to reach in a region with disparate approaches.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-PASTOR ARREST
Defiant Louisiana pastor arrested over coronavirus protest
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Officials in Louisiana arrested a pastor accused of driving a bus at a man protesting the pastor's continued defiance of orders to stay at home to limit the spread of the coronavirus. Police in the city of Central say Life Tabernacle Church pastor Tony Spell turned himself in Tuesday on charges of aggravated assault and improper backing. A police official said earlier that Spell had driven a church bus in reverse in the direction of a protester. Spell, who was released on bond, already faces misdemeanor charges for repeatedly holding services. About 70 of his church members showed up at the jail to show support.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-LOUISIANA
In Louisiana, virus-era election plan crafted to please GOP
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The number of deaths linked to COVID-19 in Louisiana has increased by 77. The state health department's latest figures show 1,405 deaths linked to the disease caused by the new coronavirus. But there are some hopeful trends. The number hospitalized in the remains under, 1,800. It peaked at 2,134 earlier this month. And the number needing ventilators has dropped below 300 from a peak of 571. Gov. John Bel Edwards says it's still too early to say whether stay-at-home orders will be significantly eased May 1. Meanwhile, the state's top elections official has issued new proposals for making voting safer in the pandemic.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-REVENUE
Cities predict budget shortfalls due to virus, tornado
LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Two Louisiana cities are predicting significant financial losses this year, mostly due to the coronavirus. The Lafayette Economic Development Authority said Monday the city could see a 35% reduction in tax revenue this year. That's about a $10 million hit. The city and parish are expected to discuss cash flow at council meetings Tuesday. Meanwhile, the city of Monroe is grappling with the virus outbreak and a tornado during the Easter weekend. Mayor Jamie Mayo told a Monday news conference that the city is looking at closing the fiscal year on April 30 about $1 million in the red.
INDEPENDENCE BOWL
Independence Bowl gets new title sponsor
SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — The Independence Bowl has a new title sponsor. The Shreveport, Louisiana-based bowl game will be called the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl, officials announced Tuesday. The Shreveport Times reports the Huntsville, Alabama-based company struck a five-year deal that will cover the bowl game’s new set of contracts with Conference USA, Pac-12, American Athletic Conference, Army and BYU. Radiance Technologies’ contract runs from 2020 to 2024. It becomes the ninth title sponsor of the I-Bowl, replacing Walk On’s, which held that spot from 2017-2019.
ATV HITS DEPUTY
Sheriff: Man arrested after hitting deputy with ATV
GONZALES, La. (AP) — Authorities said a Louisiana man was accused of injuring a deputy after hitting him with an ATV. Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre said deputies responded to an apartment complex Sunday for a burglary alarm. Webre said when deputies arrived, they saw Joey Joffrion driving an ATV recklessly through the subdivision. Webre said deputies attempted to stop the ATV but Joffrion refused and hit a deputy with the vehicle. Joffrion later fled. The deputy was hospitalized with “significant injuries.” Joffrion turned himself in Tuesday and faces several charges including attempted first-degree murder. It’s unclear whether Joffrion had an attorney.
AP-US-SHED-ARSON-STIMULUS-CHECK
Officials: Man angry about stimulus check set shed on fire
MARKSVILLE, La. (AP) — Fire Marshals in Louisiana say a man set his mother’s shed on fire out of anger that he didn't get a federal stimulus check amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal says 51-year-old Marvin Smith Jr. got into a dispute with his mother over the federal payout before the arson happened Friday. Investigators were able to determine the fire was intentionally set inside his mother’s Hamburg shed. They arrested Smith after witnesses said they saw Smith in the shed before the fire. He was booked into jail after Avoyelles Parish deputies found him armed with a knife.
AP-US-DEEPWATER-HORIZON-ECOSYSTEM-RECOVERY
Sparkling waters hide some lasting harm from 2010 oil spill
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Ten years after the nation's biggest offshore oil spill fouled its waters, the Gulf of Mexico sparkles in the sunlight and its fish are safe to eat. But scientists who have spent $500 million from BP researching effects of the Deepwater Horizon disaster have found much to be concerned about. Numbers of dolphins and whales and even insects are down since the spill, which accelerated the loss of tidal marshes. Researchers also discovered that plumes of oil fall down to sea beds like ocean snow, killing great swaths of ancient deep-sea coral. They say the recovery has been remarkable, but losses remain profound.