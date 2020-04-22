Entergy responds to City of Clinton’s complaint against high street light charges

CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - “We believe these rates are unjust, unreasonable, and materially excessive," said Mayor Phil Fisher on Wednesday while calling out Entergy Mississipi for high street light charges.
Fisher addressed the complaint in front of a light pole installed in 1979.
“By city calculations, the cost of these poles, at the time of installation would have been approximately $104,642,” he said. "Yet the city has paid to date $1,100,000 dollars for these poles. And are still paying every month. If installed in today’s prices, these poles would cost $397,000.”
Fisher does not plan to file a lawsuit but wants the Mississippi Public Service Commission to look into the rates.
“This is simply a complaint asking the PSC to look into this and see if in fact we are being charged properly,” the mayor said. “We’re not asking for an amount of money, we’re not asking for money back. We’re asking for them to look at this whole issue and to determine if, in fact, Entergy is doing the right thing."
Entergy sent out a statement on the issue. In it, the corporation claims to be charging the correct lighting rates under state law.
It also claims that if the City of Clinton’s complaints are adopted, rates will rise for their customers.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.