Entergy confirms some employees of Grand Gulf Nuclear Plant tested positive for coronavirus

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Some employees that work at Entergy’s Grand Gulf Nuclear Plant have tested positive for the coronavirus.
A spokesperson with the company said that the employees that tested positive called in sick and got tests done with their doctors.
The company says they are doing daily screenings of employees before they enter the plant, including no-touch temperature checks, to prevent anyone who shows symptoms from entering.
In a statement Entergy said in part:
“We are closely monitoring the health of our team members, its connection with COVID-19 and, like many U.S. companies, some of our team members have been impacted. We are working closely with officials at the Mississippi State Department of Health. We are also following guidelines and recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control, leaning on active counsel from medical professionals and in contact with federal, state and local officials.”
Entergy did not release how many employees have tested postive.
