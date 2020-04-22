Dentists face highest risk in medical professions for COVID-19

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - State leaders say they are working with medical professionals to reopen practices in Mississippi. Many patients have had elective surgeries and regular appointments canceled. One area is getting special attention because of the high risk to their safety according to State Health Officer, Dr. Thomas Dobbs.
Dr. Dobbs said, “there are a couple of challenges in Dentistry. The number one is of the four professions that are highest risk for getting COVID, three of them are in the dental office. It’s the dental hygienist, dentist respiratory therapist, that’s the dental assistant and then its the dentist. So we have to be very cautious as we go back into that.”
Dr. Dobbs says the Health Department and members of the COVID-19 Response team are meeting with the State Dental Board and there will be guidelines from the National Dental Association on COVID-19 before dentists see patients.
