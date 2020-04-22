Community grieving after brothers, 6 and 3, die in crash with sister at the wheel

HAZELHURST, Miss. (WLBT) - Monday afternoon, tragedy and devastation struck the Hazlehurst community when two young children were killed and a teen driver seriously injured after a crash in Copiah County.
James Banks owns JB’S BBQ in Hazlehurst and says the family has been long time customers of his. Banks say his heart breaks for the family.
“I just feel so sorry for the family. We will all be praying for the family,” he said.
The one-vehicle crash happened on US 51, south of Hazlehurst. That’s where 6-year-old Calvin Beachem and 3-year-old Jason Beachem were killed after their older sister ran off the road, crashing into a tree.
Mississippi Highway Patrol says none of the occupants were in seatbelts or child restraints.
Shane Beard lives near the site of the crash. Beard says he hopes this tragedy serves as an important reminder for others.
“Even if you are just going to the store down the street. Put your children in a car seat and buckle them down.”
Family members say they are grieving the loss of Calvin and Jason and coping the best way they know how.
It is still not clear what caused the crash, but the community says they will continue to show their support.
The teen seriously injured in the crash is currently at UMMC. Her condition is still not known.
