C Spire providing free WiFi in rural Miss. town to help with distance learning

AMITE Co., Miss. (WLBT) - C Spire is now providing high-speed WiFi internet access to residents in the rural town of Liberty, Mississippi.
The WiFi can be accessed from the safety of residents vehicles in the parking lot of the Amite County Courthouse.
“In rural areas like Amite County, the digital divide is a harsh reality. Many residents either do not have access or reasonable options to get affordable internet,” said Rep. Angela Cockerham.
Cockerham said the pandemic has forced many students to rely on online resources. Residents forced out of work also need internet access to file online unemployment claims and small businesses need to file online claims.
C Spire also is providing free pop-up WiFi internet access in the parking lots of:
⋅ Grace Crossing Baptist Church at 598 Yandell Road in Canton
⋅ First Baptist Church at 302 West Jackson Street in Ridgeland
⋅ Greater Pearlie Missionary Baptist Church at 1604 West County Line Road in Jackson
⋅ Christ United Methodist Church, 6000 Old Canton Road in Jackson
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.