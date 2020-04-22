ALERT DAY: storm risk moves in Wednesday night, early Thursday

WEDNESDAY: Most of Wednesday should be quiet – clouds will gradually increase with an opportunity for a few passing showers and storms. Highs will top out in the 70s to lower 80s. After sunset, chances for storms return to the area. An ALERT DAY has been hoisted for late Wednesday and early Thursday morning as another round of severe weather will be possible. Damaging wind, large hail and a few tornadoes cannot be ruled out. Make sure you stay weather aware – phones charged and weather radios on as this passes through.
THURSDAY: The ALERT DAY will continue through the early morning as storms move east of the area – the severe risk should end around sunrise. A few storms may still be possible during the afternoon hours as highs rebound into the 70s to near 80. Skies will clear after sunset with lows dropping into the upper 50s and lower 60s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: While most of Friday will quiet, another risk for storms emerge with another cold front sweeping over the lower and mid-Mississippi Valley by Friday night and early Saturday morning. This will feature another risk for storms; but behind that, we’ll trend cooler Saturday and Sunday amid mostly sunny skies through the weekend. Early next week will remain quiet though chances for rain and storms emerge again by late Tuesday into Wednesday.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
