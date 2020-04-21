TUESDAY NIGHT WEATHER FORECAST

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Another nice night ahead of us with lows in the 50s by morning. Our weather will stay most of the daylight hours Wednesday. Partly sunny skies with highs in the 70s and the wind will start picking up during the day. We have an alert day in effect for Wednesday night and Thursday morning. A cluster of storms will move into the region after 7pm and surge across the area. A second line of storms may enter the picture Thursday morning. While the tornado threat looks low, the damaging wind threat looks likely. Hail, frequent lightning and torrential rain may cause issues as well. Areas north of I-20 could receive 2 or 3 inches of rain in a short period of time. The rain does not look as intense to the south of I-20. Weather conditions will improve Thursday so that it will turn out to be a nice day and highs near 80. Friday will also be a nice day with highs near 80, but showers and a few storms are possible Friday night and Saturday. The severe threat looks very low on this next system. The weather looks nice for Sunday. Average high is 77 and the average low is 54 this time of year. Sunrise is 6:23am and the sunset is 7:35pm. Calm wind tonight and southeast at 10mph with gusts to 25mph Wednesday and up to 35mph Wednesday night, outside of thunderstorms.