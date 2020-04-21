Superintendent of Jackson Co. Schools recommends not to assess students based on grades

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Talk of whether or not teachers should take grades during their current closure, caused by the coronavirus pandemic, ensued during a Jackson County School Board meeting on Monday night.
One-third of the students in the district do not have access to the internet, according to superintendent Dr. John Strycker, which is a prominent factor holding weight in the decision.
“Our administrative staff has discussed this issue for multiple hours and our team feels that while we understand the need to continue the education for our students during the COVID-19 outbreak, we don’t feel we can justifiably assess our students due to our current situation,” said Strycker.
Another point that the director of Curriculum and Administration, Dr. Penny Westfaul, shed light on was the other aspects of the COVID-19 outbreak and the effects it’s having on their students and families.
“Some families are focusing on schoolwork, some families are focusing on mental health, and some families are focusing on survival.”
The principal of Vancleave High School, Mrs. Raina Holmes noted that “even without receiving grades during this pandemic, VHS students have diligently completed assignments. Our teachers have established and maintained consistent contact with students, which has been a great source of encouragement when it comes to lesson completion.”
While the choice was difficult for the board, they were in favor of one decision and that was to not assess students based on their grades.
“In summary, my final recommendation concerning grades was not easy for me or our administrative staff, nor was the Board’s decision easy. However, I feel that during this very unusual challenging time, if we were to ‘lean’ a certain way, our school has leaned toward the side of compassion and empathy for our school community,” concluded Strycker. “We will come back strong!”
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.