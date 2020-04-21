More than 52,000 Mississippians have now been tested for COVID-19

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Conversations across the country are shifting from hospital capacity to testing.
We’ve known from the start of the COVID-19 crisis that the number of reported cases would rise as more testing was completed.
“As of yesterday, we had completed a total of 52,364 test for Mississippians,” said State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs.
Monday, Dr. Dobbs made this note when asked about whether testing should be made available to anyone who wanted it.
“If we really wanted to make sure nobody had COVID, we would test every Mississippian everyday for a month," explained Dobbs. "Obviously we don’t have the capacity to do 90 million tests. Because if I’m negative today, I could easily be positive tomorrow or the next day or the next. So, just randomly checking people for the virus with the nasal swab is not an effective way to use our resources whatsoever.”
Governor Tate Reeves echoed that Tuesday.
“That’s just not realistic," said Reeves. "That is not a realistic goal. Because for those who believe that, their states are going to be closed for the next three or four years.”
The state is having conversations with the White House surrounding testing. But say, as with many of the high-demand items, we’re in a resource constrained environment.
There are some rapid testing options in the state now, but it’s very limited.
“It’s so modest because our federal distribution is extremely low but hopefully that will change in the near future," Dobbs said. "It’s embarrassingly low how much rapid testing has been made available to us at the federal government but we’re going to work hard to try to make that better.”
We also asked about serology and the antibody testing you may have heard about.
“Certainly not probably useful for diagnosing people who are sick right now," Dobbs added. "It eventually will be able to say who has had it in the past and really it’s advised more for surveillance purposes to understand what the epidemic was like in retrospect.”
Governor Reeves says testing is one of only many factors being considered as they discuss how to proceed with reopening the state’s economy.
