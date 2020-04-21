Five arrested after disagreement over rap music leads to shooting, says sheriff

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Three more suspects are now facing charges after a shooting Saturday in Jackson County.
The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. Saturday off Washington Avenue in St. Martin, near McClellan Road.
According to Sheriff Mike Ezell, the five suspects charged in the shooting were split into two separate vehicles, each from a different gang. After a disagreement over rap music, shots were exchanged between the vehicles.
Two of the men were shot. Two others attempted to flee the scene, carjacking a victim nearby, said authorities. The victim was not injured.
Cedric Porter, 20, and Tyler Polk, 22, were arrested and each charged with one count of aggravated assault and one count of shooting into a vehicle.
22-year-old Quincy Brown of Pascagoula and 21-year-old Jimon Dixon of Biloxi were shot at and each suffered non-life threatening injuries. The two men were later arrested and charged after being treated at Merit Hospital, along with 22-year-old Quincy Brown of Pascagoula.
All five men are charged with aggravated assault and shooting at a motor vehicle.
Additionally, Brown and Dixon are charged with armed carjacking. Their bonds are each set at $1.25 million.
Bonds for Porter, Polk, and Stallworth are each set at $750,000. However, authorities say Stallworth was already out on bond for a prior felony aggravated assault charge in Moss Point. County Court Judge Mark Watts revoked the bond on that charge.
Ezell said that even though this is a gang-related shooting, the five men involved did not have any affiliations with national gangs. The Jackson County sheriff said Jackson County has not had a big presence of gangs for some time now.
Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact Jackson County Sheriff’s Department by calling 228-769-3063 or by making an anonymous tip to Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers online or by calling 1-877-787-5898.
