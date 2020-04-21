First Alert Forecast: bright, warm Tuesday; storms return Wednesday, Thursday

TUESDAY: Sunshine continues to rule the day with high pressure directly overhead. That will allow for temperatures to rebound for the cool start in the lower 50s, into the 70s to near 80°. High clouds will begin to stream back in late ahead of our next weather maker, due into the region by Wednesday and Thursday.
WEDNESDAY: Most of Wednesday should be quiet – clouds will gradually increase with an opportunity for a few passing showers and storms. Highs will top out in the middle to upper 70s. After sunset, chances for storms return to the area. An ALERT DAY has been hoisted for late Wednesday and early Thursday morning as another round of severe weather will be possible. Damaging wind, large hail and a few tornadoes cannot be ruled out. Make sure you stay weather aware – phones charged and weather radios on as this passes through.
EXTENDED FORECAST: The ALERT DAY will continue through Thursday morning as storms exit the region. After that, the weather turns quiet again through remainder of Thursday and into Friday. Generally, highs will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s into late week. Though, yet another risk for strong storms may emerge late Friday into Saturday morning as another system gathers over the region. Those storms will exit the region quickly Saturday morning, trending quieter into Sunday and Monday.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
