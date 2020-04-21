First Alert Forecast: bright, warm Tuesday; storms return Wednesday, Thursday

WEDNESDAY: Most of Wednesday should be quiet – clouds will gradually increase with an opportunity for a few passing showers and storms. Highs will top out in the middle to upper 70s. After sunset, chances for storms return to the area. An ALERT DAY has been hoisted for late Wednesday and early Thursday morning as another round of severe weather will be possible. Damaging wind, large hail and a few tornadoes cannot be ruled out. Make sure you stay weather aware – phones charged and weather radios on as this passes through.