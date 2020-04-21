Family welcomes home two-time cancer survivor, while practicing social distancing

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - Family members welcomed home their 84-year-old matriarch after her last cancer treatment, while also practicing social distancing.
Rosemary Cox was greeted by her large family after she was released from Slidell Memorial Hospital Tuesday morning.
"This is my life right here," Cox said, as she looked at her loved ones.
“This is her second bout with cancer. She’s been in remission for a few years and then the b-cell lymphoma came back. She started her radiation treatments and today’s her last day,” Loretta Crocker said.
She said her mother started radiation treatments in February.
"She went in the hospital and had a lung scan, and found out it was also in her lungs, and so she went through some major radiations with that, and then there was a spot elsewhere in her leg, and so this was her last treatment. Hopefully, we'll do another scan and we'll be all clear," Loretta Crocker said.
After not being able to visit her at the hospital, Cox's family rushed to hug her, but through a protective barrier.
"It's great. It's the closest we've been in a while," Cox said.
"I want the real thing. I know that's what we have to do right now, but I want the real thing," Stephanie Bergeron said.
Four generations were excited for their matriarch to be back home.
"It's all my kids, and their kids and their kids," Cox said.
There's nine of us, plus nieces and nephews. We lost my dad a few years ago, so she is very special, and we've been trying not to, we've been trying to social distance but it's hard when you have a big family," Crocker said.
As a tightknit family, they've found ways to still keep her in the loop.
"We had a Zoom Easter. Thats what it was. We had a lot of people on there," Bergeron said.
"It's just hard not to hug her. it's hard not to be there beside her," Crocker said.
Family members said they can't wait to really celebrate once things are back to normal.
“When I can, having a big ole’ party,” Cox said.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.