Drive-through coronavirus testing coming to Lafayette, Lowndes and Humphreys counties

By China Lee | April 21, 2020 at 8:36 PM CDT - Updated April 21 at 8:36 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Residents of Lafayette, Lowndes and Humphreys counties and surrounding communities can be tested for COVID-19.

The fastest and easiest way to get screened and tested is with the C Spire Health app.

It’s available daily from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Those without smartphones can call (601) 496-7200. Anyone not experiencing symptoms is asked not to use the app or call.

The testing site for Friday, April 24:

  • Lafayette County: Oxford Conference Center, 102 Ed Perry Boulevard, Oxford

The testing sites for Saturday, April 25:

  • Lowndes County: Fairview Baptist Church, 127 Airline Drive, Columbus
  • Humphreys County:  UMMC Community Care Clinic, 16463 U.S. Highway 49, Belzoni

Previously announced testing sites for Wednesday, April 22:

  • Perry County: Perry County Multi-Purpose Center, 1194 Highway 15, Richton
  • Claiborne County: Claiborne County Parks and Recreation, 1120 Highway 61 N., Port Gibson

Previously announced testing sites for Thursday, April 23:

  • Hinds County: Tougaloo College Owens Health and Wellness Center, 500 W. County Line Road, Jackson
  • Walthall County: Walthall County Events Center, 31 Highway 48 East, Tylertown

The previously announced testing site for Friday, April 24:

  • Kemper County: Kemper County High School, 200 Martin Luther King Jr. St., DeKalb

Appointment-only testing at each site is from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

These sites join others happening this week, previously announced in Perry, Claiborne, Hinds, Walthall and Kemper counties.

