City of Jackson using new technology with real-time data to track COVID-19 spread

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Jackson could be a world leader in efforts to track and contain the spread of the coronavirus.
Data industry experts are analyzing information now being collected from residents who may have the deadly virus.
The Capital City is trying to locate areas with significant rates of the infection to stop its progression.
"They're the first in the world to deploy this system," said Chyrsalis Partners CEO Kitty Kolding.
The tech company designed the Symptom Collector which the City of Jackson is using to gather data from residents to track the corornavirus.
Citizens can submit their symptoms and the progression to the city’s website on a mobile phone, computer or tablet.
Further analysis will determine if the case is the coronavirus.
“This ongoing reporting capability is really valuable too,” said Kolding. “The goal is for us not just to show cities this data on a map but also deliver the full records to cities so that they can pull the data in and do their own analysis.”
The information is provided to the city in real time. It allows officials to determine the course of action to take like deploying mobile testing labs in identified areas.
"That will allow us to narrow areas of infection down to the street level," said Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba. "So that we can then use our media strategy for robo calls to inform people that they are in a hot zone".
"Just helping cities get a better sense of how many and where cases may be coming together," added Kolding.
As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the city and state, data experts say the real time information will give hospitals and testing facilities an indication of what to anticipate.
