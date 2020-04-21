435 cases of coronavirus reported in Mississippi long-term care facilities

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - To date, there have been 435 cases of COVID-19 reported in Mississippi long-term health facilities. Thirty-seven of these cases are still under investigation.
Of these presumptive 435 cases, 56 have resulted in death. None of these deaths are under any investigation.
The information was released today by the Mississippi Department of Health.
The most number of cases were in Lauderdale County with 60, 34 African-American and 22 white. Four cases are under investigation.
Of these 60 cases, 10 have resulted in death.
The second most number of cases were in Lincoln County with 41, 9 African-American and 26 white. One of these cases has been classified under the race “other" and five cases are under investigation.
Of the 41 cases, 3 have resulted in death.
The list was last updated Monday, April 20th. For the full list, click HERE.
