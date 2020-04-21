Body discovered inside wrecked car found in Miss. creek was missing father of 2

MENDENHALL, Miss. (WLBT) - Monday, the Mississippi Department of Transportation officials found a body inside of a crashed car discovered in a Mendenhall creek.
According to law enforcement, it was the white Mustang belonging to Robert Dalton Curtis.
Curtis already had two children, but he recently made a big announcement on Facebook. Ashton Busby, a lifelong friend, said she was excited when she saw the post.
“Well actually he put a post on facebook that he was going to be a daddy, and I commented on it and asked if he was having a baby and he said yeah,” Busby said.
That was around a week ago. But on Thursday, Curtis was reported missing.
Nobody had seen him since last Tuesday, and there was very little chatter in the news or on social media about where he was.
“A BOLO was put out for him, to be on the lookout for that vehicle, but nothing was found until today," said Sheriff Paul Mullins.
Coroner Terry Tutor worked the wreck.
“It looks like it went across the median and probably turned and went backwards down the west side of 49 Southbound,” said Tutor.
Tutor said that the car had likely been there for a week.
Busby said she will always remember that Curtis brought smiles to people’s faces. That’s what she’ll miss the most.
“He was a real fun, outgoing person. He was someone you could just sit around and have a good time with. He’d keep you laughing, that’s for sure.”
