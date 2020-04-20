Tougaloo College to serve as drive-through coronavirus testing site

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Tougaloo College is serving as a one-day, appointment-only drive-through COVID-19 testing site.
From 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Thursday, April 23, local residents who meet specific criteria have the opportunity to secure an appointment.
They will be tested via nose swab, without leaving their vehicles.
Testing will take place in the parking lot adjacent to Tougaloo’s George A. and Ruth B. Owens Health and Wellness Center.
This joint effort to stem virus transmission is facilitated by the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) and Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH), in partnership with the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency and the Mississippi National Guard.
Anyone experiencing symptoms related to COVID-19, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath and/or sore throat, is first required to undergo a free screening from a UMMC clinician, either through the C Spire Health UMMC Virtual COVID-19 Triage telehealth smartphone app or by phone.
The C Spire Health app, which is available daily 8 a.m. - 8 p.m., is the fastest and easiest way for screening and testing. Those without smartphones may call 601-496-7200.
For more information about testing, click here.
