Son finds father’s body under rubble after tornado tears through Marion Co.

MARION CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Powerful storms turned deadly in Marion County Sunday.
A strong tornado tore through the Sandy Hook community, killing at least one.
Family members confirm 72-year-old Jerry Johnson was killed when his manufactured home took a direct hit from the twister.
He was discovered by his son among the rubble.
Family members gathered to recover what they could, deeply saddened by the loss of a loving father and grandfather.
County officials say that 20 homes were damaged or destroyed during the storm. Many families spent the day picking up the pieces.
Their lives already impacted by COVID-19, now some saying all they have is their health after losing everything to mother nature’s wrath.
