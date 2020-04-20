Poultry plant workers grow more concerned about COVID-19 exposure

“Peco Foods takes all aspects of the COVID-19 pandemic seriously. We have reacted swiftly to assess and address potential threats to our Team Members. Currently, all individuals entering our facilities are temperature scanned and required to wear face masks while on-site. We are also following strict sanitation and social distancing recommendations. As an industry considered essential to America’s infrastructure, we meet or exceed, all pertinent CDC guidelines. We continue to work closely with State Health Departments to ensure our Team Members’ wellness is the top priority. Peco Foods has taken all precautions necessary since the start of this pandemic to keep our Team Members and communities safe.”