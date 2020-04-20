One death reported in Marion County after Sunday’s severe weather

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - One person is dead in Marion County following the severe weather that hit the town Sunday evening.
Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) tweeted about the death Monday morning.
The tweet added that more information will be released later in the morning.
According to MEMA Director of External Affairs Malary White, three counties are reporting damage right now.
“Forrest County, Lamar County and Marion County have submitted their initial damage reports but, unfortunately I do hate to report that we had one death because of this storm and it did happen in Marion County,” said White.
White said right now in Forrest County, about eight homes are damaged and 25 roads are impacted. Marion County has 20 homes damaged and 20 roads impacted.
