Monday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Severe weather is possible Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. An alert day is being called. Damaging wind is the primary likelihood with this storm system, but tornadoes and flash flooding are possible as well. In fact, another storms system will dump more rain on us this weekend possibly. The end result is we could end up with several inches of rain this week, which could contribute to flash flooding and possible river flooding down the line, if we receive enough. Anywhere from 2 to 5 inches of rainfall is possible before the weekend finishes. A little patchy fog is possible overnight tonight and Tuesday morning. Partly sunny skies will return Tuesday and Wednesday, before the next storm system moves in Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. Lows tonight will be in the 50s. Highs tomorrow and Wednesday will reach the 70s. Average high this time of year is 77 and the average low is 53. Sunrise is 6:24am and the sunset is 7:35pm. West wind at 5mph tonight and northwest at 10mph Tuesday.