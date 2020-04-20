MEMA releases initial damage report from Sunday storms

PINE BELT (WDAM) - The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency has released initial damage reports for counties affected by Sunday’s storms.
According to MEMA, 20 homes were destroyed in Marion County, eight were destroyed in Forrest County and a single home was destroyed in Jackson County.
The reports said a fire station on Hurricane Creek Road in Marion County was destroyed.
Around 50 roads in the Pine Belt were closed due to debris in the roadway.
The agency is still working to compile damage reports for other counties hit by the evening storms.
MEMA reported one death in Mississippi. According to The Associated Press, 70-year-old Jerry Johnson was killed when his home took a “direct hit” from the storm.
A strong tornado touched down in southwest Marion County around 7:20 p.m. The tornado then crossed State Route 35 and State Route 43 near Pickwick.
The tornado then continued to move east, crossing State Route 13 near Pine Burr. It then crossed into Lamar County about two to four miles north of Baxterville.
At one time, National Weather Service Doppler radar saw debris being lofted 15,000 feet into the storm.
The debris signature faded away around 7:45 p.m. as the apparent tornado weakened.
NWS crews will determine if the tornado lifted there or continued into central Lamar County later Monday and into Tuesday.
