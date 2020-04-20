Local businesses eager to offer curbside, pick-up services

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Some good news for non-essential businesses!
Governor Tate Reeves announced they can begin curbside, pick-up and deliveries. After several weeks of feeling the impacts, 3 On Your Side spoke with a few small business owners who are gearing up for business as usual.
"The closest thing to this was Katrina.. and that was nothing compared to this,” said Robert Whitley.
Whitley is the owner of Whitley’s Flowers in Fondren. They have been selling flowers around the community since 1947, but life as they know it changed in the blink of an eye.
“It’s been a steady decrease in sales,” he revealed.
With very few orders rolling in, sales are down nearly 70 percent.
“When money is tight," Whitley said, "flowers are not on the priority list for people at the moment.”
But that hasn’t stopped Whitley from doing what he can for his customers.
“We are offering touchless delivery on our website.. we are still in business! We will accommodate any safety needs that are concerning.”
Landon Yucatonis, the owner of Abbey Grey Boutique, says they recently shut their doors, now focusing on a new journey.
“We decided last year and prayed for a clear answer and that was to shut doors," Yucatonis said. "We decided Abbey Grey will look a little different this year. We decided instead of having our own store front we have spaces in other stores plus online too!”
Like many business owners, Yucantonis is ramping up their customer service; anticipating for business as usual someday soon.
“Right now we are doing a lot of online sales, offering free shipping so nobody gets out of the house. A lot of local deliveries and putting it in their mailbox!”
