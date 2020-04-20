2 children killed, teen driver taken to UMMC after crash in Copiah Co.

COPIAH, Miss. (WLBT) - Officials with the Mississippi Highway Patrol are investigating a deadly crash in Copiah County.
Coroner Ellis Stuart says it happened on Highway 51 just north of Tower Road.
Kervin Stewart with Mississippi Highway Patrol said that the driver was 16 years old and airlifted to UMMC with serious injuries.
Two juvenile passengers, ages 3 and 6, died as a result of their injuries. None of the occupants were in seatbelts or child restraints.
Stewart said that preliminary reports indicate that their 2005 Dodge Neon was traveling northbound, when for unknown reasons, left the roadway and collided with a tree.
