Here’s where you can get mobile COVID-19 testing this week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A new group of locations for mobile COVID-19 testing were announced Monday.
Between Tuesday and Friday, locations will be open across Mississippi for those with symptoms to get tested
Tuesday, April 21:
- Yazoo County: Wardell Leach Recreational Complex, 500 W. 15th St., Yazoo City
- Montgomery County: Winona Recreation and Parks baseball fields, 300 Recreation Park Drive, Winona
Wednesday, April 22:
- Perry County: Perry County Multi-Purpose Center, 1194 Highway 15, Richton
- Claiborne County: Claiborne County Parks and Recreation, 1120 Highway 61 N., Port Gibson
Thursday, April 23:
- Hinds County: Tougaloo College Owens Health and Wellness Center, 500 W. County Line Road, Jackson
- Walthall County: Walthall County Events Center, 31 Highway 48 East, Tylertown
Friday, April 24:
- Kemper County: Kemper County High School, 200 Martin Luther King Jr. St., DeKalb
The testing is appointment only and available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Those who want testing are asked to get a screening with the C Spire Health app. If you don’t have a smartphone, call 601-496-7200.
