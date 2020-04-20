First look at stimulus checks with President’s name

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’re getting a first look at what the paper economic stimulus checks will look like with President Donald Trump’s name printed on them.
The checks are aimed at combating the economic effects of the coronavirus crisis.
Taxpayers who have direct deposit through their previous IRS filings may have already received their stimulus money, but Americans who don’t have direct deposit will get the paper checks.
The checks show Trump’s name in the lower left corner under the words “Economic Impact Payment."
This is the first time in history that a president’s name appears on an IRS check.
