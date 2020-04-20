First Alert Forecast: clouds & sun Monday; more storms by mid-week

EXTENDED FORECAST: Our next storm system is due into the region late Wednesday into Thursday – bringing a risk for strong to severe storms. Prior to that – we’ll be mainly quiet, dry and warm Wednesday as clouds thicken through the day. Highs will top out in the upper 70s to near 80°. Storms should exit through Thursday morning and turn quiet again through late week. Generally, highs will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s into late week. Another risk for rain and storms will emerge by late Saturday into Sunday.