First Alert Forecast: clouds & sun Monday; more storms by mid-week

MONDAY: As high pressure builds back into the region, expect the weather to improve in the wake of our strong and severe storms moving over the region Sunday afternoon and evening. Expect sunshine to break out after morning clouds with highs pushing their way back into the 70s through the day. We’ll drop into the lower 50s overnight under a mostly clear sky.
TUESDAY: Sunshine continues to rule the day with high pressure directly overhead. That will allow for temperatures to rebound for the cool start in the lower 50s, into the 70s to near 80°.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Our next storm system is due into the region late Wednesday into Thursday – bringing a risk for strong to severe storms. Prior to that – we’ll be mainly quiet, dry and warm Wednesday as clouds thicken through the day. Highs will top out in the upper 70s to near 80°. Storms should exit through Thursday morning and turn quiet again through late week. Generally, highs will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s into late week. Another risk for rain and storms will emerge by late Saturday into Sunday.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
